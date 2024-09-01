WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wake Forest teen with brain injury flies to Chicago rehab facility after 77 days in ICU

WTVD logo
Sunday, September 1, 2024 11:40AM
Wake Forest teen flies to Chicago rehab facility after 77 days in ICU
He was supposed to leave earlier this month but had a minor setback.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest teen is one step closer to recovering from a devastating brain injury.

John Walter, alongside his mom Ann, flew to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago Saturday. He was supposed to leave earlier this month but had a minor setback.

This comes after spending 77 days in the ICU unit at WakeMed.

Family members gifted the ICU crew blue t-shirts that read, "I helped save John Walter's life and all I got was this t-shirt."

What happened?

Days after his Wakefield High School graduation party, John was headed to play pickleball with his friends. He fell off the back of the pick-up truck and landed on his head.

The 18-year-old was supposed to start UNC-Chapel Hill in August.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW