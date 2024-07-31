Family and friends of Wake Forest teen in ICU at WakeMed gather for fundraiser

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- John Walter was supposed to start at UNC-Chapel Hill next month.

Instead, the 18-year-old Wake Forest teenager has been in the intensive care unit at WakeMed after he fell off the back of a pickup in mid-June.

On Tuesday, his family gathered for a fundraiser at Rudino's in Wake Forest to raise money for John's medical bills.

They also shaved people's heads in solidarity with John, who had his head shaved in the hospital.

"I went from maybe I would never give him a fist bump again and talk to him again to his acknowledging it," said John's friend Charlie, who came up with the idea for the shaved heads. "It's just a miracle."

Days after his high school graduation party, John's dad, Rob Walter, told ABC11 that his son was headed to play pickleball with friends.

He fell out of the back of the truck and landed on his head. His friends quickly called paramedics.

Doctors told the Walters that day in June that he might not live. A rollercoaster of a few weeks followed where things looked grim.

But John's condition improved and on Tuesday, he got his last chest tube out.

His family is hopeful he could get moved out of the ICU in the next couple of days.

"We are so happy for that milestone but the folks at Wake Med have been amazing to us," said Rob Walter. "When you hear your son is not going to make it and then this one trauma physician assistant said 'Don't give up. I know doctors just told you that, but I'm saying he can make it.' So many things have fallen our way since it's been awesome."