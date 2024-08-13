Wake Forest teen heads to Chicago rehab facility after devastating brain injury

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- John Walter, a Wake Forest teen who suffered a devastating brain injury after falling off a pick-up truck, is headed to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

His father Rob told ABC11 that John was set to leave Monday morning, but "had a little lung setback."

WakeMed crew is working for John to leave for Chicago Friday morning, he said.

The 18-year-old was supposed to start UNC-Chapel Hill in August. But, he has been at WakeMed since mid-June.

Days after his Wakefield High School graduation party, John was headed to play pickleball with his friends. He fell off the back of the truck and landed on his head.

Doctors told the Walters that same day that John might not live. His condition, fortunately, improved, and he was moved out of the ICU after a few days.

Family members gifted the ICU crew blue t-shirts that read, "I helped save John Walter's life and all I got was this t-shirt."

He might not be the exact same John, Rob told ABC11 in late July, but we know he will be around.

