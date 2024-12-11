Record $50 million gift to Duke Health will transform cancer treatment in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An anonymous donor has given $50 million to Duke University Health System, marking the largest philanthropic donation in its history.

The money will be used to develop a proton beam therapy center, a cutting-edge cancer treatment facility.

"This is a historic gift, both for Duke and for the state of North Carolina," said Vincent E. Price, president of Duke University. "The Duke Proton Center will have a profound impact on cancer care in our region, and we are very grateful for the generous donor support that is making these advances possible."

Proton therapy is a more precise form of radiation that minimizes side effects compared to conventional methods. It is particularly effective for treating complex cancers, including head and neck malignancies, large skull-base tumors, and esophageal cancer.

"It allows the radiation to be even more focused to the tumor and reduces the amount of radiation to surrounding normal tissues that can result in injury and harm to patients," said Dr. Christopher Willett, a radiation oncologist at Duke Health. "It's especially important in pediatric patients. This contribution will lead to improved care for our patients and survival for the citizens of North Carolina, as well as other patients being referred for care at Duke."

Duke's center, with an estimated total cost of $120 million, is expected to open by 2029 and will treat approximately 800 patients annually.

There are about 40 proton therapy facilities in the nation.