Raleigh police officer hurt in early morning crash with another driver

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer had to be taken to the hospital after an early morning crash.

The crash took place at Skycrest Drive and Brentwood Road between the police officer and another vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The condition of the other driver is unknown this time.

The road has been blocked off as investigators document the scene.

