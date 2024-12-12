6 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six people were taken to the hospital in serious condition after a head-on crash in Fayetteville Wednesday evening.

Emergency officials responded to calls about the crash at around 5:12 p.m. on Turnbull Road. When crews arrived they found a Ford Taurus and Saturn Astra that had collided head-on.

Authorities said six people were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

