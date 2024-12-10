Zion Gibbs update: Woman charged with murder in deadly drive-by shooting of Fayetteville 7-year-old

The 19-year-old woman is also facing another felony charge in the case.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Tuesday that a 19-year-old woman who was arrested in connection to a June drive-by shooting that left a young boy dead will now face a first-degree murder charge.

Sierra Chambers was first charged with felony accessory after the fact in October in the death of 7-year-old Zion Gibbs. The shooting took place on June 7 in the 800 block of Danish Drive.

Chambers' charges were upgraded to murder after an initial investigation.

Zion died days later at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

He was inside his Danish Drive home when a bullet from a drive-by shooting tore through the walls and hit him.

In September, police announced that the gun used in the shooting had been found.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios at (910) 703-6243 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).