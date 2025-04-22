Mpox found in Greenville, NC wastewater samples

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has an alert about Mpox virus in the state.

The virus was formerly known as monkeypox.

NCDHHS is asking people and providers to be on alert for cases after Mpox particles were found through routine wastewater testing.

This year there have been two cases of Mpox in NC.

The new wastewater detections were determined to be another type "not" previously found in North Carolina.

These detections indicate potential undiagnosed or unreported cases.

Health officials say the risk to the public remains low.

