Wake County health leaders push for Mpox vaccines as cases rise in Chicago

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Free testing and shots to help prevent the spread of Mpox are taking place in Wake County as summer activities ramp up and more people come in close contact.

The alert from Wake County comes as more cases of Mpox surface in Chicago.

Authorities here tell us that Mpox cluster infected 21 people in the Windy City.

Now Wake County health authorities urge at risk people to get vaccinated and note the number of infections here last year.

115 cases in Wake County and 708 cases statewide.

The total of Mpox cases in the US last year was 31,000.

So health experts put the word out today, hoping to keep this year's Mpox numbers low.

"Because Mpox is highly contagious, so we just want to make sure since it's something that can be prevented. And if someone does get exposed, they can still be vaccinated. We just want to make sure people know where they can access that, to go ahead and have it taken care of," said Alonza Pamplin, communicable disease supervisor.

Symptoms include fever, head muscle and backache, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters on a face, inside the mouth, hands, feet or genitals.

Vaccine appointments are available now in Wake County.