NC health officials to host another virtual town hall to address monkeypox

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is hosting another town hall on monkeypox. The agency is partnering with Equality NC for the virtual event scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

NCDHHS said it plans to share information with North Carolinians about the monkeypox virus, what to look out for and where to find vaccines and treatment.

This week, Wake County health officials confirmed the state's first case of monkeypox in women.

Anyone interested in participating in the town can can do so via Zoom or with One Tap Mobile option at US: +1 669 254 5252. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Communication Access Real Time Translation (CART) captioning will be available.

To reduce the spread of monkeypox, public health officials urge North Carolinians to:

Get checked

Get tested

Get vaccinated

Testing is widely available for everyone, and, as vaccines continue arriving in the state, health officials encourage those at-risk and eligible to seek vaccination as quickly as possible.

NCDHHS continues to work with trusted vaccine providers and community partners to close disparities and reach North Carolinians most at risk for getting monkeypox.

Can monkeypox spread on clothing or grocery items? An expert weighs in

This is the second virtual town hall to address monkeypox the two agencies have had in the last two months.

