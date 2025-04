UNC Football to start 2026 season with game against TCU in Dublin, Ireland

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina will be kicking off 2026's football season across the pond in Ireland.

Tar Heels will take on TCU on Saturday, august 29, 2026 in Dublin.

The goal is to bring American college football to Ireland to promote Irish-American relations and collaboration.

2026 will mark the fifth consecutive season that college football begins the season with a game in Dublin.