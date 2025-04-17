Carolina Hurricanes vs NJ Devils in Round 1 of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs; How to score tickets

Raleigh City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow the rezoning of the area around the Lenovo Center.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For a seventh straight year, the Carolina Hurricanes are in the National Hockey League playoffs. The Canes clinched a spot on Wednesday, April 3, after beating the Washington Capitals in Raleigh.

Now it's Stanley Cup Playoffs time! The Hurricanes will take on the New Jersey Devils in the first round. Canes have the home ice advantage for the 2025 seven-game series.

The series will mark the sixth meeting between the two teams in the postseason. The Hurricanes are 4-1 overall in postseason series against the Devils.

Canes Round 1 Schedule

The puck drops for the first game of the series on Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m. at the Lenovo Center.

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Lenovo Center

Game 3: Friday, April 25 at 8 p.m. in New Jersey

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 at 3:30 p.m. in New Jersey

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 (Time TBD) at the Lenovo Center

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 (Time TBD) in New Jersey

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 (Time TBD) at the Lenovo Center

2025 Round 1 Playoff Tickets

Tickets for round one games of the NHL playoffs went on sale on Thursday, Apr. 10. The Hurricanes said in a news release that there are tickets still available for game 1.

Click on Raise Up for more information about Hurricanes playoff tickets or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

Carolina owns a 45-26 all-time postseason record at Lenovo Center and has won 12 of its last 15 playoff series starting on home ice dating back to 2002. The Hurricanes finished second in the Metropolitan Division and are making their seventh consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in the franchise's history in North Carolina.

SEE ALSO | New imagery released of Lenovo Center renovations, including Legend Club, view bar