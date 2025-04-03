Get loud Raleighwood! Canes are playoff bound for the 7th year in a row

This first phase of upgrades focused on the arena level and 300 level of the building.

This first phase of upgrades focused on the arena level and 300 level of the building.

This first phase of upgrades focused on the arena level and 300 level of the building.

This first phase of upgrades focused on the arena level and 300 level of the building.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For a seventh straight year, the Carolina Hurricanes are in the National Hockey League playoffs. The Canes clinched a spot after beating the Washington Capitals Wednesday night on home ice at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Hurricanes rookie Jackson Blake scored twice, helping the Canes beat the Capitals 5-1.

Carolina Hurricanes' Jackson Blake celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals; Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at the Lenovo Center. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Logan Stankoven, Seth Jarvis and Sean Walker also scored for the Hurricanes.

The Canes matched a franchise record for going to postseason play.

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis celebrates his goal along the bench. Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at the Lenovo Center. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 20 of 21 shots to win his seventh straight start for Carolina.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen deflects Ovechkin's shot attempt. Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at the Lenovo Center. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

SEE ALSO | Raleigh City Council discusses transforming area near Lenovo Center, hears concerns

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scored his 892nd career goal, moving him three away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

Ovechkin beat Andersen with a one-timer with Washington on a 5-on-3 power play with 34.5 seconds left in the second to cut Carolina's lead to 4-1.

Ovechkin has 17 goals in the past 25 games and has 39 for the season.

Washington goalie Logan Thompson gave up three goals in the first before he left the game at intermission with an upper-body injury and was replaced by Charlie Lindgren, who made 18 saves.

SEE ALSO | Raleigh PD and Fire face off in hockey match to raise money for wounded officer and family

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Jarvis' power-play goal in the first was his 30th of the season. He has posted back-to-back 30-goal seasons. Blake has three goals in three games after one in his previous 25.

Capitals: Washington looked like a team playing the second half of a back to back with a playoff spot already secured and little, other than Ovechkin's chase, to play for. Thompson's health late in an impressive season is a bigger concern, over the last seven games, than winning the Presidents' Trophy.

Key moment

Jarvis' one-timer on the power play at 13:21 in the first period gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead and looked like an homage to Ovechkin and his signature scoring stroke from the left faceoff circle.

Video playing is from previous story: New imagery released of Lenovo Center renovations, including Legend Club, view bar

Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate a goal against the Washington Capitals; Wednesday, April 3, 2025 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh (AP Photo/KarlDeBlaker)

ESPN contributed to this story