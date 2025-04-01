Raleigh City Council to discuss Wake Bus Rapid Transit Project, housing security

After two failed advertisements, leaders with the Wake Bus Rapid Transit Plan, known as Wake BRT are discussing ways to get contractors excited about submitting bids for the project.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- What's next for Raleigh? City leaders will discuss the future and their strategic plan during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

The key topics include housing security and support high-density, multi-use housing options.

Officials will also look at public safety, economic development, environmental resilience and public transit, which includes expanding the transit system.

A part of that expansion is the Wake Bus Rapid Transit Project. The council will discuss extensions to the four corridors, including a route from Cary to Research Triangle Park and one from Garner to Clayton.

The council will vote on whether to approve funding to complete a study for these extensions to prepare the project design, engineering work and costs.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

