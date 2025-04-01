Raleigh City Council to discuss Wake Bus Rapid Transit Project, housing security

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- What's next for Raleigh? City leaders will discuss the future and their strategic plan during the city council meeting on Tuesday.
The key topics include housing security and support high-density, multi-use housing options.
Officials will also look at public safety, economic development, environmental resilience and public transit, which includes expanding the transit system.
A part of that expansion is the Wake Bus Rapid Transit Project. The council will discuss extensions to the four corridors, including a route from Cary to Research Triangle Park and one from Garner to Clayton.
The council will vote on whether to approve funding to complete a study for these extensions to prepare the project design, engineering work and costs.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
SEE ALSO | City of Raleigh breaks ground on first bus rapid transit corridor