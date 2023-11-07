City of Raleigh opens first bus rapid transit corridor

The new route connects downtown Raleigh to WakeMed and New Hope Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new way to get around in Raleigh.

The city will be breaking ground on a new GoRaleigh transportation system along the New Bern Avenue corridor, near New Hope Road.

It is the first bus rapid transit corridor in the state.

The new route connects downtown Raleigh to WakeMed and New Hope Road.

These are high-capacity buses with dedicated lanes, it will be 10 minutes faster and running all day.

It's the first phase of the Wake bus transit plan, which consists of 20 miles of transit lanes.

A total of four BRT projects are planned for Wake County.

The ceremony will kick off at 10 a.m.