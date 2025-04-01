Raleigh PD and Fire face off in hockey match to raise money for wounded officer and family

All proceeds will benefit Raleigh police officer Max Gillick and his family after he was critically wounded in January.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department and Fire Department will face off in a hockey match Tuesday inside the Lenovo Center for a good cause.

All proceeds will go towards Raleigh police officer Max Gillick and his family. While the event is free, donations will be accepted at the door.

Gillick was critically injured in January while responding to a break-in call. He was released from the hospital earlier this month.

Gillick has worked with the department since June 2022 and served in the Army as a Captain in Field Artillery with the 82nd Airborne. He was honorably discharged from the Army before joining RPD.

"We work together a lot," Raleigh Fire Captain Nick Christopoulos said in March. "So, when one of them struggles or has something happen to them, we want to be there for them, just like they'd be there for us."

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the puck drops at 7 p.m. Parking is free.

If you want more information about how to support Officer Gillick, click here.

How to help the Gillick family

The Raleigh Police Department Foundation started a t-shirt fundraiser to support Officer Gillick and his family. Established in 2022, the foundation aims to support officers and their families who are seriously injured in the line of duty.

You can also donate directly to the foundation via its website.

The department is asking that all cards and well wishes be sent to the Raleigh Police Department, Attention: Shelly Owens, 6716 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, 27615.