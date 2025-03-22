Raleigh PD and Fire team up in hockey fundraiser for wounded officer: 'It impacts everybody'

The Raleigh Police Department and the Raleigh Fire Department are teaming up to raise funds for a police officer who was wounded months ago.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A friendly rivalry is heading to the ice next month.

Raleigh Police Department and Fire Department will face off in a hockey match to raise money. All proceeds will go towards Raleigh police officer Max Gillick and his family.

Gillick was critically injured in January while responding to a break-in call. He was released from the hospital earlier this month.

"When a tragedy like this hits, it impacts everybody," Raleigh Police Major Peter Manuka told ABC11. "It's amazing to see how people rise to the occasion on a tragedy like this from the community."

He added they've even had people across the country show support for Gillick and RPD, sending cards and gifts.

Gillick has worked with the department since June 2022 and served in the Army as a Captain in Field Artillery with the 82nd Airborne. He was honorably discharged from the Army before joining RPD.

"We work together a lot," Raleigh Fire Captain Nick Christopoulos said. "So, when one of them struggles or has something happen to them, we want to be there for them, just like they'd be there for us."

The Battle of the Badges hockey match will happen Tuesday, April 1 at the Lenovo Center. The event and parking are free.

If you want more information about how to support Officer Gillick, click here.

How to help the Gillick family

The Raleigh Police Department Foundation started a t-shirt fundraiser to support Officer Gillick and his family. Established in 2022, the foundation aims to support officers and their families who are seriously injured in the line of duty.

You can also donate directly to the foundation via its website.

The department is asking that all cards and well wishes be sent to the Raleigh Police Department, Attention: Shelly Owens, 6716 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, 27615.