3 killed, 3 injured in Durham crash after reported gunfire between vehicles

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several people were killed in a crash Sunday night near Roxboro Street in Durham. The investigation is still ongoing by the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and the Durham Sheriff's Office has announced they're also conducting an investigation.

According to NCSHP, around 6:40 p.m., a black 2003 Infinity was traveling southbound on US 501 and crossed over the center line. It collided head-on with a black Honda CRV, driven by Sandra Marie Moore which was traveling northbound.

After the impact, authorities said the Infinity hit a red Lincoln Navigator, driven by David Aguilar Mora of Timberlake, which was also traveling north.

The driver of the Infinity, whose identity has not been released yet, and the passenger, identified as Mercedes Toledo-Goss, were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Moore, the driver of the Honda, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

All three people inside the Navigator were taken to Duke Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham Sheriff's Office Investigation

The Durham County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said they received a call for service just before 6:30 p.m. about multiple shots fired on Ball Road. The caller gave descriptions of the vehicles. The responding deputy saw the cars that fit the description in a parking lot of a convenience store.

As the deputy drove into the parking lot, the drivers of each of the cars left driving at a high rate of speed. The deputy activated the lights and siren in an attempt to stop the driver in the Black Infiniti but lost sight of the car. The sheriff's office says the deputy later saw the car at the accident scene.

The driver of the white Audi is still at large. Anyone with information should contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 919-560-0880.