CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Country music singer Sturgill Simpson is performing at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary to raise money for relief efforts in western NC.

He's announced all proceeds from the show will go to supporting the North Carolina disaster relief fund.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Simpson was originally scheduled to perform in Asheville, but that show was canceled after the devastation in the city.