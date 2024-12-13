Taz Zarka murder trial jury will take trip to visit crime scene, judge rules

Raleigh business owner Taiseer "Taz" Zarka, 61, said in a police interview that he was threatened before he fatally stabbed a suspected shoplifter.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The prosecution rested its case Friday morning after multiple days of testimony in the trial of a Raleigh convenience store owner.

The store owner, Taiseer "Taz" Zarka, is accused of stabbing and killing a customer in April 2023. The customer, Mark Garrity Jr. was accused of stealing a Gatorade.

As the defense takes over the trial, Zarka is expected to take the stand in his own defense.

In addition, the defense asked the judge to allow the jury to take a field trip to visit the convenience store. After much debate between the judge, defense and prosecution, the judge agreed to allow the field trip later in the trial.

In the meantime, the trial will resume Friday afternoon with the defense calling witnesses.

When the trial concludes, the jury will have to determine if Zarka is guilty of second-degree murder. If convicted, Zarka could face up to 20 years in prison.

Previous testimony

In a previous police interview, Zarka told investigators that he reacted in self-defense because he felt threatened when Garrity reached into his back pocket during an argument in April 2023.

Prosecutors have spent the last two days calling witnesses and showing video of the argument between Zarka and Garrity.

Zarka said he had just arrived at his store after undergoing chemotherapy for cancer when he said he noticed Garrity stealing.

Zarka approached Garrity and said he was verbally threatened with a gun and punched multiple times.

"I'm not taking any chances," Zarka told officers.

Zarka later said he was sorry and felt bad for the victim's family.

"I am really sorry -- he's a human being," Zarka said.