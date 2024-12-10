Murder trial of Raleigh supermarket owner 'Taz' to begin after jury selection: Day 2

Taiseer "Taz" Zarka is charged with second-degree murder in the April 2023 stabbing death of 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday, potential jurors and attorneys returned to the Wake County Justice Center where day two of the second-degree murder trial against 61-year-old Taiseer "Taz" Zarka continued.

When court ended for the day Monday, only 11 jurors were being questioned, with attorneys needing to add an additional juror and find alternates.

"Our faith will carry us through this. And we know in our hearts that our son will get justice," said Mark Garrity Sr.

His son, Mark Jr., was stabbed and later died in April 2023 by Zarka at Taz's Fantaztic Convenience Store after Garrity Jr. was accused of stealing a Gatorade. The two allegedly were involved in an altercation in which Zarka's attorney claims his client stabbed Garrity Jr. in an act of self-defense.

Patrick Latour with the Wake County District Attorney is in charge of prosecuting the case for the State of North Carolina.

"Adam Latour spent a lot of time with us getting to know who Mark was," said Amy Garrity. "Who Adam truly was as a person, as a son, as a brother, as a friend. So I feel that we're confident with the justice system."

The Garrity family has been present for questioning, although they have not spoken publicly in court.

Defense attorney Karl Knudsen, who is representing Zarka, told ABC11 that he expects opening statements to begin Tuesday afternoon. Although he said that could change based on how long the jury selection continues.

"We've been fighting and we'll continue to fight. We're my son's voice. We're here for him and make sure that he gets justice," said Garrity Sr.

Mark Garrity Jr. would have turned 29 years old on Friday, December 6.