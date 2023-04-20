Family of Mark Garrity Jr. reacts to arrest in deadly Raleigh stabbing

This morning's gathering of friends and family of Mark Garrity Jr. was originally supposed to be a rally, pushing for charges in the case.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owner of Taz's Convenience Store in downtown Raleigh will make his first court appearance today in connection to a deadly stabbing.

Taiseer Zarka has been charged with the murder of 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr.

On April 6, at Taz's Convenience Store in downtown an employee told ABC11 the owner, Taiseer Zarka, accused Garrity of shoplifting and asked him to open his bag.

Garrity's family reacted to the arrest in a gathering on Moore Square.

Amy Garrity told ABC11 she was sitting at home making posters for that rally when the call came in from Raleigh police. She said she and her husband were overjoyed by the news, calling the last 14 days indescribable and saying the family's suffering was made worse not knowing if justice would be served.

Now she's saying the sense of relief is enormous.

So it was hard to grieve, and hard to trust what was going on, trust the process, and trust the system. But in the end, we're very pleased with the outcome," said Amy Garrity.

Taiseer Zarka will make his first court appearance at 2 p.m.