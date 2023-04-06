1 man stabbed at convenience store in downtown Raleigh

Police swarmed Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh when a man was stabbed at a convenience store.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police swarmed Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh when a man was stabbed at a convenience store.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Taz's Supermarket One, a convenience store near the intersection of South Wilmington Street and East Hargett Street.

ABC11 crews at the scene said one man was loaded into an ambulance and taken to WakeMed.

Raleigh Police Department confirmed that person had been stabbed and had serious injuries. Investigators also said everybody involved in what happened has been identified and located; there is no lingering threat to the public.