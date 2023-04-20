WATCH LIVE

Thursday, April 20, 2023 9:58AM
Owner of Raleigh convenience store charged with murder of 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr.
Mark Garrity Jr. was stabbed to death at a downtown convenience store two weeks ago.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been two weeks since 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr. was stabbed to death at a downtown convenience store and now police have the 60-year-old owner in custody and have charged him with murder.

On April 6, at Taz's Convenience Store in downtown an employee told ABC11 the owner, Taiseer Zarka, accused Garrity of shoplifting and asked him to open his bag.

When he refused they allegedly got into a fight that left Garrity stabbed multiple times.

He died at the hospital.

Last week ABC11 spoke to Garrity's family about their loss.

"He really was a big kid at heart and it's just indescribable," said his mother Amy Garrity.

"No parent should ever have to go through this pain," said his father Mark Garrity Sr.

Police say that Zarka was arrested without incident.

Garrity was laid to rest this past weekend.

Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
