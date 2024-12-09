Jury selection begins for Raleigh store owner accused of murdering man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jury selection begins Monday for the Raleigh store owner charged with killing a customer.

Taiseer "Taz" Zarka is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr.

It happened in April 2023 at Taz's Supermarket One on South Wilmington Street.

An employee told ABC11 that Zarka had accused Garrity of shoplifting and asked him to open his bag. When he refused, the pair allegedly got into a fight and during the altercation, Garrity was stabbed multiple times.

He later died at the hospital.

