Consumers do what they can to save, cope with tariff increases impacting North Carolina

There are estimates that all of the tariffs imposed in 2025 would cost the average American household approximately $4,700 in the short-run.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- George Duitt knows tariffs are in effect and isn't sure how they'll change future trips to the Dollar Tree. He grabbed some items at a Cary location Tuesday afternoon.

Duitt says he pretty buys everything he needs at the discount store.

"If I'm shopping, it's here," he said. "I'm pretty sure that a lot of the items come from other countries."

He's hoping dollar stores can hold the line with these tariffs.

"Still a better deal than most other places, and it's not as though I'm really able to change it," said Duitt.

The China tariffs, specifically, range from $1,600 to $4,000 in increased costs annually.

Ezra Armstorn says some recent work on his foreign car doubled in price.

"I just had to get a new radiator," he explained. "Usually those are like about $200 and now they're like $300/$400."

Elaina Middleman questions what imported fruits and vegetables will soon cost her.

"Mostly, I'm worried about food - that's what I'm thinking about," she said.

Druitt is preparing to possibly spend a little bit more.

"I would pay a few more cents," he said.

A recent survey found people expect inflation to worsen and that consumer sentiment is down 11 percent in the last month.

