Chase that began in Clayton ends with Wake County crash, one arrested

The incident started when officers saw four people running from a business on Clayton Boulevard.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase that started in Clayton ended with a crash in Wake County.

Around 12:45 a.m., a Clayton police officers saw 4 people running away from the Havana Smoke Shop on Clayton Boulevard.

The officers saw that the front door of the business was shattered and was closed.

The suspects got into a silver 2019 Kia Sorento and sped off.

An officer tried to stop the SUV, but was unsuccessful.

Clayton officers chased the Sorento into Wake County where State Highway Patrol took over.

The suspect's SUV ended up hitting a parked car in an apartment complex in Knightdale and the suspects all jumped out and ran.

A K-9 was deployed and one person was taken into custody.

The vehicle was stolen out of Raleigh.

