Jury sees police interview with Raleigh business owner Taz Zarka at murder trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Testimony continued in the murder trial of a Raleigh convenience store owner.

On Thursday, Raleigh police officers described the moments they arrived on the scene in April 2023 after the owner stabbed a customer.

The jury also saw a new video of the victim stumbling out of the store immediately after the stabbing.

Downtown Raleigh business owner Taiseer "Taz" Zarka, 61, said in a police interview that he was threatened and when the victim reached into his back pocket, that's when he took action.

"If someone does a threat like that," Zarka said in the interview.

Zarka also said in the police interview that he had just arrived at his store after undergoing chemotherapy for cancer when he said he noticed 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr. stealing.

Zarka approached Garrity and said he was verbally threatened with a gun.

"I'm not taking any chances," Zarka told officers.

Zarka said the situation escalated into an altercation.

Police asked Zarka how many times he thought Garrity punched him. He replied, "I don't know. We should, I mean, we just, we had about four or five times easy."

The defense argued that Garrity was stabbed in self-defense.

"When he fell on the floor, I saw the blood on his chest," Zarka told investigators.

Later in the interview, police told Zarka that Garrity died from his injuries.

"He died? Because of what? Zarka responded.

"You saw how much he was bleeding," an officer replied.

Zarka later said he was sorry and felt bad for the victim's family.

"I am really sorry -- he's a human being," Zarka said.

There were more than 15 of Garrity's loved ones in the courtroom watching the proceedings.

At one point, the prosecutor asked a police officer whether Zarka "volunteered any information to you about this event."

The officer, W.R. Jackson, replied, "He stated at one point when I first arrived on scene, that he was trying to be a tough guy. I think probably implying the deceased, who was no longer on scene at the time."

If convicted, Zarka faces 20 years in prison.

Testimony continues Friday.