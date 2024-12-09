Jurors being selected for trial of Raleigh store owner accused of murdering customer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jury selection begins Monday for the Raleigh store owner charged with killing a customer.

Taiseer "Taz" Zarka is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr.

Five jurors from the pool were dismissed.

Garriety's death happened in April 2023 at Taz's Supermarket One on South Wilmington Street.

An employee told ABC11 in 2023, that Zarka had accused Garrity of shoplifting and asked him to open his bag. When he refused, the pair allegedly got into a fight and during the altercation, Garrity was stabbed multiple times.

He later died at the hospital.

