Grand jury indicts Durham man in connection to October shootout at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the suspects in an October shootout at Crabtree Valley Mall has been indicted, the US Department of Justice said Friday.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Nov. 21 charging Jamarion Burton, 22, of Durham for his alleged involvement in the incident at the Raleigh mall.

Raleigh Police said at the time of Burton's arrest in October that he was one of the men who opened fire in the mall's Creedmoor Road side parking garage.

"The holiday season is a time for peace on Earth - not shootouts in the parking deck," said U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr. "Our Violent Crime Team is working even more closely with local law enforcement this holiday, including using federal tools to keep our community safe."

According to the indictment and information presented to the court, Burton, 22 "allegedly possessed a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon when he engaged in a shootout with another group of individuals at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Oct. 26, 2024."

Burton was the second suspect arrested. One person was taken into custody at the scene. Later, a third suspect was arrested.

Raleigh Police determined that Burton and a companion had gotten into a verbal altercation with another group of individuals while inside the mall. The alleged altercation continued into the parking deck where the groups exchanged gunfire.

Burton's group fled the scene before police arrived but he was later arrested in Durham and had one of the firearms allegedly used in the mall shooting on him at the time of his arrest.

Burton is charged with one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

