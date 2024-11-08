Third arrest made related to shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place at Crabtree Valley Mall.

On Thursday, Tyrone Davis McNeil Jr. was arrested and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and four counts of misdemeanor hit and run.

The two other people arrested were taken into custody back in October.

Jamarion Quaben Burton, 22, faces felony charges of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Raleigh Police Department said Burton was one of the men who opened fire in the mall's Creedmoor Road side parking garage.

Jaquez Anthony Brown is also charged in the case.

At least one of the vehicles damaged in the shooting had people inside, including a 15-year-old.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found numerous shell casings and vehicles damaged by the gunshots. However, nobody was injured in the shooting.

