Second suspect arrested on charges related to Crabtree Valley Mall shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second man is in custody charged with crimes related to the shooting in a Crabtree Valley Mall parking lot.

Jamarion Quaben Burton, 22, faces felony charges of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Raleigh Police Department said Burton was on of the men who opened fire in the mall's Creedmoor Road side parking garage.

Jaquez Anthony Brown is also charged in the case.

On Monday during Brown's court appearance, a prosecutor described the shooting as a gang fight.

"At least 20 cars were found to have been shot into during this O.K. Corral-style gunfight between two rival gangs," the prosecutor said.

At least one of the vehicles damaged in the shooting had people inside, including a 15-year-old.

When officers arrived at the scene Saturday, they found numerous shell casings and vehicles damaged by the gunshots. However, nobody was injured in the shooting.