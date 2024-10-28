Suspect arrested during Crabtree Valley Mall shooting now officially charged in the incident

One man is in custody, another left the scene in a vehicle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 24-year-old taken into custody following reports of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall has since been formally charged in the crime.

Raleigh Police Department said Jaquez Anthony Brown was "directly involved" in the Crabtree Valley Mall incident.

Brown faces a felony charge of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

It all happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. on the first floor of the parking garage on the Creedmoor Road side of the mall.

When officers arrived they found numerous shell casings and vehicles damaged by the gunshots. However, nobody was injured in the shooting.

Brown was taken into custody at the time and held on outstanding warrants out of Durham for assault on a female and communicating threats. A second suspect sped out of the parking garage, hitting another vehicle in the process, and has yet to be identified or arrested.

ABC11 spoke with someone who works at the mall and said he heard multiple rounds fired.

"We heard gunfire first. Sounded like about six to seven shots out of an automatic. I told everybody to get away from the windows went out to the street, looked heard two more shots. We got down, went back inside. Then we heard more gunshots. No police sirens or nothing yet. So we grabbed our AR's and came out here and ready to go to go to war," Kenneth Tireman said.

