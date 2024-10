LIVE UPDATE: Reports of a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall, no injuries

LIVE: Reports of a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall, no injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall.

There are no injuries at this time in the investigation.

People are being told to keep away from the area.

Police will provide more details at a later time.