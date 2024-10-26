24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Durham County detention officer charged with sneaking cellphones and drugs to inmates

Saturday, October 26, 2024 2:42PM
A vendor at the detention center is also facing charges.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A detention officer and a vendor working with Durham County Sheriff's office are both facing charges for allegedly sneaking cellphones and drugs to inmates at the jail.

Nicole Locke was arrested early on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

She was a sergeant who worked at the jail.

Locke is charged with felony and misdemeanor conspiracy and felony providing a phone or electronics to inmates.

She was released on bond and is no longer working at the jail.

The contract vendor Briana Ashley Bowie is charged with felony conspiracy to sell a controlled substance.

