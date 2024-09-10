Durham County detention officer charged, terminated after sex accusation, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham County detention officer is out of a job and in legal trouble.

The charge is a Class E felony.

"This behavior is not indicative of the values of the men and women of this agency." said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, "nor does it align with the training, policies, and procedures of the Durham County Sheriff's Office."

Birkhead said he immediately fired Robertson, who worked as a detention officer in the Durham County Detention Facility.

She had been employed by the sheriff's office since October 2019; most recently serving as a sergeant on a security squad beginning in September 2022.

Robertson appeared before a magistrate and was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

She will make a court appearance Tuesday morning.

