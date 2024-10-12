Need for donations and volunteers still strong two weeks after Helene

ARDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The need for relief in Western North Carolina (WNC) continues to grow for Helene victims. Based on what they're seeing when families come to pick up supplies, organizers of donation sites say the need is still great.

One non-profit that arrived in WNC right after Helene hit, is Crisis Response International, an organization that mobilizes emergency relief supplies, volunteer workers, mobile kitchens, medical personnel, chaplains, and clean-up crews to help people in a crisis and disaster.

Founder Sean Malone says, "We hit the ground here and set up a point of distribution, started cooking food and one of the things we love to do is just sit down and listen to people's stories." Malone says his distribution sites have been packed with more than 1,000 people each day, and he is surprised how the need is so big despite being two weeks after Helene hit.

Crisis Response International came to the Arden area after one of their volunteers, Farrin Cole asked for help in his community. Cole has volunteered with Crisis Response International in Ukraine, but never did he think his community would now need the help. Cole adds, "I live in the community right back here. I do disaster response around the world, but never in my own backyard. It comes with all the feelings that cripple us." Despite Cole having storm damage at his own home in Arden, he still shows up to volunteer and help his community each day.

At one of the supply pickups, we found flood victims getting their cars filled with groceries, paper, and hygiene products, along with baby supplies. There was also a hot meal and clothes that were distributed. Charlene Smith said, "It will help a lot right now, things are tight for everybody." Smith said she was also getting supplies to share with her neighbors who had damage to their homes."I have a lot of people in need around me. Their homes are destroyed. It's just it's a good thing for everybody," Smith added.

As for how long these supply pickups will last, Malone says they will be in WNC as long as there's a need.

A remarkable story of survival in Western North Carolina. Triplets survived Hurricane Helene as flood water surrounded their home and rushed into their house prompting them to think and react fast.

Helene's destruction of driveways and roads in WNC has left people stranded at home, volunteers are stepping in to help them have a way out.

