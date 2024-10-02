DONATE HERE: American Red Cross & ABC11 team up for Hurricane Helene disaster relief fundraiser

The president has been briefed by Governor Roy Cooper.

The president has been briefed by Governor Roy Cooper.

The president has been briefed by Governor Roy Cooper.

The president has been briefed by Governor Roy Cooper.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In response to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene, ABC11 is joining forces with the American Red Cross to assist disaster relief efforts.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

The fundraising drive will officially run Thursday from 6 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Financial donations are the quickest way to help those who need it most.

All contributions will allow the Red Cross to distribute meals, water and critical supplies to the hardest-hit communities -- like western North Carolina.

Of course, donating money is not the only way you can help. The Red Cross also needs blood donors and volunteers. For more information about how you can help, click here or call 1-800-733-2767.

SEE ALSO | 'Here for them': Triangle businesses continue mobilizing food and water for Western NC

More help is on the way to western North Carolina. The Triangle community continues to answer the call by donating much-needed items like food, water and personal hygiene products.

Johnston County, with the sheriff's office and emergency service, is hosting a week-long donation drive. You can drop off donations Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff's office at 2875 U.S. Highway 70 Business East in Smithfield. They will continue to accept donations until Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Samaritan's Purse, based out of Boone, is looking for volunteers to help homeowners with the destruction in the city.

You can also donate with United Way and Salvation Army.

FEMA

North Carolina homeowners and renters in 25 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Tropical Storm Helene may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

There are several ways to apply: Online use the FEMA App. You can also call their toll-free line: 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Helene may be past North Carolina, but its impact is still being felt.

NC Disaster Relief Fund

The money will support both immediate and long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. The fund is managed by United Way of North Carolina. THe Duke Energy Foundation has already made a generous donation of $100,000.

Donations to the Governor's NC Disaster Relief Fund can be made here.

"We are deeply committed to helping all impacted North Carolina communities through this crisis," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy North Carolina state president. "Our hope is that these matching funds will inspire others to join us in supporting our neighbors during this devastating time."

United Way

United Way of North Carolina has launched a UW Helps NC Fund. The fund will support immediate and long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Contributions to the UW Helps NC Fund can be made easily online. Donors can designate their contributions to a specific United Way or allow UWNC to allocate funds to the areas of greatest need.

All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts has already deployed teams to North Carolina and throughout Florida to evaluate and respond to support communities affected by the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

The organization launched a 12-month response to Hurricane Helene with a $2 million fundraising goal "to support the long-term recovery of these devastated communities."

Click here to learn more and support the All Hands and Hearts cause.

Americares

The team's on-the-ground response in Florida is helping with health needs and delivering medicines and relief supplies to the hardest-hit communities, while another Americares response team deployed to North Carolina to support relief efforts in the western part of the state near the Tennessee border.

Click here to learn more and donate.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief has provided assistance to more than 50 safety net healthcare providers who were in the path of Hurricane Helene and is taking donations to support the impacted areas with emergency medical supplies, hygiene kits, and transportation support.

Click here to learn more about how to help through Direct Relief.

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief

The grassroots effort is actively accepting donations in the form of critical supplies and financial support through the Action Network.

Funds raised online will go to ground response and recovery efforts to provide affected community members with supplies, medics and work crews.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen -- the nonprofit organization backed by celebrity chef Jose Andres, which helps get food to first responders and residents after natural disasters -- preemptively activated its network of chef resources in Tallahassee, Florida to help the hard-hit communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

In an update on X posted Monday afternoon, the organization's relief team was "on the ground and in the skies over Florida, identifying communities most in need of support" after the storm.

"Water, sand, and debris blanket our search areas, but we will continue to do what it takes to provide nourishing meals," the post stated.