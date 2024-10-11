Kitchen counter was safest option for WNC siblings, cat Pumpkin as Helene destroyed house, property

A remarkable story of survival in Western North Carolina. Triplets survived Hurricane Helene as flood water surrounded their home and rushed into their house prompting them to think and react fast.

A remarkable story of survival in Western North Carolina. Triplets survived Hurricane Helene as flood water surrounded their home and rushed into their house prompting them to think and react fast.

A remarkable story of survival in Western North Carolina. Triplets survived Hurricane Helene as flood water surrounded their home and rushed into their house prompting them to think and react fast.

A remarkable story of survival in Western North Carolina. Triplets survived Hurricane Helene as flood water surrounded their home and rushed into their house prompting them to think and react fast.

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WTVD) -- A remarkable story of survival in Western North Carolina. Triplets survived Hurricane Helene as flood water surrounded their home and rushed into their house prompting them to think and react fast.

Henri Marlowe says, "We couldn't go outside because the water was too strong, that would have been instant death." Henri along with his brother Ian and sister Zoe, triplets were inside their home the morning Helene hit.

"She looked out the window and saw the water up to the hoods of their cars. We just saw our whole property just get swept away, Ian tells ABC11" The water was too fast to try and escape their home. "Our best bet was to stay inside and that's when we climbed up on the kitchen counters."

They grabbed their cat Pumpkin and rode out the storm.

We just sat on the counter and the only thing we could do was pray. Ian

"As the water kept on rising it started shooting through the door, the water pressure busted the door open and a whole bunch of wood started to come into the house," Ian said. The logs from the lumber yard behind their home, the triplets just sat on the kitchen counter for what seemed like forever, "We just sat on the counter and the only thing we could do was pray and about 30 minutes later the water started receding," Ian said.

When the rain stopped, the siblings walked through water and mud and couldn't believe what they saw. Destruction was everywhere, somehow their house where they stayed safe from Helene, was the only structure left standing. Henri and Ian credit the big dirt berm their dad, Brownie built around their home years ago. Henri said, "About forty years ago, there was a propane tank behind the fire department. My dad built this big dirt berm around the house because he thought it was going to explode and he'd rather have it blow the dirt on the house instead of pieces of the tank hit the house, but since the flood all of the water got directed around the house and it swept everything away but the house."

As the water receded, Zoe continued to film their trek to safety. Once across the street from their property, they couldn't believe the devastation to their property. Several buildings that stored all of their dad's priceless antiques were gone. Ian said, "The Texaco station was right there and this building was right up against the house, it completely pushed the building apart and moved my car and Henri's truck, and it pushed the Texaco station into the front yard.

My dad had a storage area full of antiques, tools, and shop supplies, all gone." Ian said most of the antiques came from his father's mother, "So a lot of them were from 1920- 1940 and just kept collecting over the years. It's all gone now."

The Marlowe's dad also lives at their home, but he hasn't been staying there due to medical conditions. "He had knee surgery, he could barely walk, and then he was diagnosed with cancer. I do believe if he wasn't diagnosed with cancer, he would have been here, and I don't think he would have made it out. When we escaped, the mud was to our knees and the water would have swept him away," Ian said.

The Lord has continued to just bless us by far. Ian

Besides losing thousands of dollars worth of antiques, all three siblings' vehicles were trashed by the flood waters, including several motorcycles Ian and Henri had bought and collected over the years. Henri said, "You just lose track of time, when you're in a situation like this you just don't think about the days. I've been here trying to find my belongings."

Through all the rubble the Marlowe's did find a few precious memories. Their brother, Jason died when he was a child. Their dad kept Jason's favorite toys after he passed away, and after it's those toys the Marlowe's found in the cow pasture across from their property. Ian added, "The entire house is completely gone, we haven't been able to find anything, but these toys were what he played with when he was a kid. So these toys are the most important thing to my dad at the moment and this is all we could save." They also found a few pictures of Jason with their dad.

"This is the worst thing that has ever happened by far, but the Lord has continued to just bless us by far."

The Marlowe Family says the Fairview community has pulled together for them. "A lot of people helped, the community helped out a lot. It's really has been a blessing, after everything that happened," Ian added. Henri says surviving Helene and losing everything has only made them stronger. "I have my family that's all that matters at the end of the day."

The Malowe's say they have poured so much love into their property and have amazing memories. While it's hard to think about rebuilding right now considering all they lost, Ian and Henri say they will, they just need the time and funds. A fundraiser has been set up for the Marlowe Family to help them pick up the pieces from everything they have lost.

I have my family that's all that matters at the end of the day. Henri

WATCH | No driveway and no road: Volunteers work to get people out of their homes in WNC

Helene's destruction of driveways and roads in WNC has left people stranded at home, volunteers are stepping in to help them have a way out.

SEE ALSO | 11 members of same family killed when mudslide wiped out 'Craigtown' during Hurricane Helene