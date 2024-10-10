No driveway and no road: Volunteers work to get people out of their homes in WNC: 'Stuck'

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- As Western North Carolina nears two weeks since Helene hit causing widespread destruction, the recovery and cleanup efforts are still a huge undertaking.

Aerial Recovery is a non-profit made up of veterans and first responders that go to natural disasters all over the country and are now in Western North Carolina. Seth Griffith with Aerial Recovery says, "What we found is veterans and first responders work really well in disaster response. We have skills that we learned in the military we are not afraid to work. We've been doing everything from reconnaissance missions in remote areas, to extract people that need to get out.

Griffith says they've been getting medical supplies in remote areas along with basic living necessities.

"If we can give them a heater, a generator, bring them food, just talk and be human with them for 10 minutes, pray with them." He stresses the importance of working with local authorities. "Work along with them, not by ourselves. We want to be a force multiplier, not be the tractor, or come in like cowboys and take over, it's not our show, we want everyone to work with us aiding and assisting alongside."

I just stood up on the porch and prayed. Dee Pitzer, Stuck at home

Dee Pitzer is one of the homeowners who needed help. "I'm still kind of stuck because I can't get out down there." The rain and mud from Helene washed out a large chunk of not only the road in front of her home but her entire driveway.

"The water on the road was waist deep. It was just coming in so fast no one could stand up in that, so I just stood up on the porch and prayed."

Volunteers with Aeriel Recovery brought in skid steers to try and make navigating out of their Garren Creek neighborhood easier. Justin Foles with Aerial Recovery explains what they're doing, "We are trying to make sure the road is nice is smooth. It's really just a quality-of-life type thing, so they can get in and get out. If we can we try and put some culverts in that way the water has a place to flow and not just up and over the driveway to erode it even further if any more rain comes in."

A quality-of-life type thing, so they can get in and get out. Justin Foles, Aerial Recovery

Another homeowner along the road Van Smith says the outpouring of support hasn't stopped including visits from the National Guard and law enforcement, who all brought big smiles to his 4-year-old grandson, Oliver when they let him get in their vehicles and escape from all of the destruction around his home.

"We are getting a lot of help. Gotta give your hats off to all of these guys they've been super good. Everyone pulling together and making it happen we have to."

Randy West and his wife also received help from the volunteers. During Helene, two mudslides brought the trees down, some narrowly missing his house.

"That's all we lost is the back door. We are so fortunate to have this place after everybody around us lost their lives. Their homes, their driveways. We are so fortunate," West tells ABC11.

A crew with Aerial Recovery surprised West Thursday. Foles said, "We want to make their life a little bit better, give them everything they want and need."

I cannot thank that crew enough for showing up. Randy West, WNC Homeowner

Crews spent hours cutting up all of the fallen trees that blocked access to his spring, which is also his source of water. After they finished the job, West said, "It helped a lot. They cut me a trail right here to get up to my spring. I cannot thank that crew enough for showing up."

Just before the crew left, West let them in on a little surprise, "Y'all don't realize this, but that is my birthday today and this is the best present I could have gotten, "West said.

Aerial Recovery says they will be in Western North Carolina as long as there is a need.

