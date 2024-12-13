Durham Public Schools to extend rotational bus schedule through mid-January

A bus driver shortage forced the district to make some drastic changes.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools said it is extending its rotational bus service through Jan. 17.

The extension comes as the district said it is continuing to work to find viable solutions to the bus driver shortage.

The district said extending the service will "allow it to maintain consistent transportation for students and provide time to implement any Board-approved actions."

The DPS Board is set to discuss transportation options during a meeting on Dec. 19.

The full rotational schedule can be found here.

Featured video is from a previous report