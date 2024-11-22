Durham Public Schools to provide bus service just 4 days a week in December

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools will only offer bus service 4 days a week starting in December.

The board of education approved temporary rotational bus service starting on Monday, December 2.

The schools district said the reduction in service days is needed to ensure more dependable service for more families.

The measure will last through December 20.

Officials said the move will also help officials tackle the bus driver shortage more efficiently.

Families will be responsible for transporting their students to and from school one day each of the three weeks.

DPS has posted the specific days of the week families will be responsible for transportation.

This isn't the first bus shortage DPS has dealt with in recent memory.

Back in January of 2024, 33 schools saw significant delays due to the absence of 26 drivers.

Those absences centered around a pay dispute between DPS and their workers.