Several DPS buses not running due to lack of staff

Monday, January 29, 2024 12:22PM
Several DPS buses not running due to staffing challenges
DPS is asking parents and families for their help in getting students to school because of the shortage.
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple Durham Public Schools buses will not be running today due to staffing challenges, according to the district.

DPS is asking parents and families for their help in getting students to school because of the shortage.

Here is a list of the buses that are impacted:

Northern Division: Buses 37, 131, 132, 616, and 627

Southwest Division: Buses 44, 129, 207, 246

Southeast Division: Bus 26

This announcement comes after a pay dispute at DPS that led to some employees walking out of work, leaving schools understaffed and parents being asked to drive their children to school due to staff shortages.

