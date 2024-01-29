Several DPS buses not running due to lack of staff

DPS is asking parents and families for their help in getting students to school because of the shortage.

DPS is asking parents and families for their help in getting students to school because of the shortage.

DPS is asking parents and families for their help in getting students to school because of the shortage.

DPS is asking parents and families for their help in getting students to school because of the shortage.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple Durham Public Schools buses will not be running today due to staffing challenges, according to the district.

DPS is asking parents and families for their help in getting students to school because of the shortage.

Here is a list of the buses that are impacted:

Northern Division: Buses 37, 131, 132, 616, and 627



Southwest Division: Buses 44, 129, 207, 246



Southeast Division: Bus 26

This announcement comes after a pay dispute at DPS that led to some employees walking out of work, leaving schools understaffed and parents being asked to drive their children to school due to staff shortages.