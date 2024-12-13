Crystal Mangum admits during interview to falsely accusing Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman who falsely claimed three Duke men's lacrosse team members raped her in 2006, is now admitting she made it up.

Crystal Mangum, made her confession at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women during a podcast interview with "Let's Talk with Kat."

"I testified falsely against them by saying that they raped me when they didn't, and that was wrong, and I betrayed the trust of a lot of other people who believed in me," Mangum told host Katerena DePasquale during the interview.

Mangum went on to say she made up a story that wasn't true because she "wanted validation from people and not from God."

In 2006, Mangum's false claims against the Duke players made national headlines, but the players were declared innocent after Mangum's story crumbled and her mental stability was questioned.

The case sparked outrage from the Durham community as well as students and faculty at Duke University and was covered as a top story locally and throughout the country.