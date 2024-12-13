Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic & Mounjaro could help curb addiction, studies suggest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Recent studies show medications like Ozempic, originally designed for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, may help people struggling with addiction.

Researchers published their findings in the journal Addiction and Psychiatry. According to the studies, people addicted to alcohol who had a prescription for Ozempic or similar GLP-1 medications exhibited a 50% lower rate of binge drinking compared to those not taking the drugs. Additionally, individuals with opioid use disorder on these medications had a 40% lower rate of opioid overdoses.

The active ingredients in Ozempic, Mounjaro, and similar medications mimic hormones that help regulate blood sugar and create a sense of satisfaction after eating. These effects may also reduce cravings for alcohol and other addictive substances.

Dr. Michael Baca-Atlas, president of the North Carolina Society for Addiction Medicine and associate professor at UNC Family Medicine and Psychiatry, said he wasn't surprised by the findings.

"A lot of the, what we would say, neuro-anatomical structures in the brain -- so just different parts of the brain -- are all very closely clustered together that are involved in substance use disorders, kind of overeating. A lot of that dopamine -- that's the main neurotransmitter in the brain -- that is the thing in our reward center that gets really over-activated. And so it's not surprising that because there's a lot of overlap in a lot of these different mechanisms, that this medication would actually work well for this," Baca-Atlas said.

Currently, there are only three FDA-approved medications for addiction treatment. Baca-Atlas emphasized that while the findings are promising, further research is necessary to understand the full potential of GLP-1 medications for addiction treatment.

"I think this is something for primary care clinicians as well as specialists to kind of be mindful of, to see that this could be something that emerges and makes a really significant impact. I can't understate the value of our community support networks, groups that are out there supporting individuals. I think that this would sort of be one additional thing that could really help but cannot overstate the importance of our therapists in the community or mutual support groups, things like AA," Baca-Atlas said.

"These are really critical for folks that are either working on recovery or in recovery themselves for a long time. And again, this would just be maybe one other thing that we could add, that could really help to slow down the severity of someone's substance use and their substance use disorder. But definitely something I'm paying attention to," Baca-Atlas said.

Several clinical trials are currently underway to explore how these medications impact addiction.