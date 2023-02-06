Wake County students return to classroom since 2 schools went on Code Red lockdown

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of Wake County students return to class today, for the first time since two schools went on Code Red lockdown last week.

Authorities rushed to Zebulon Middle School and East Millbrook Magnet Middle School on Friday after both schools received a threat.

Officials determined there was no credible threat at East Millbrook and they're working to find out more about the threat at Zebulon middle.

The district is urging parents to talk with their children about the serious consequences of making threats.

The school board will be discussing school safety at Tuesday's meeting.