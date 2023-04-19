Brewgaloo returns to downtown Raleigh this weekend

The 12th annual event if the largest craft beer festival in the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brewgaloo, the largest craft beer festival in the state, is returning to downtown Raleigh.

The two-day festival featuring more than 110 craft breweries kicks off in just two days.

More than a dozen are new this year in addition to food trucks, vendors and games.

The event starts Friday with wristbands available for purchase to taste test all vendors, then Saturday you can pay as you go.

Jennifer Martin created the non-profit several years ago and credits the growth to people's love of beer and support for local businesses.

She says even if rain is in the forecast she expects this year to be bigger than ever.

"People love coming down here for this event one you're on downtown city streets you've got great music you've got a ton of food trucks you got local vendors to shop it's truly a great amazing day and a great way to spend a 30 it's raining and there's nothing else to do come on out here and just enjoy and have fun," said Jennifer Martin.

This is a family friendly free event. You only pay if you're drinking or eating. There will be games and live music so she encourages you to bring your family.