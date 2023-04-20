First Alert Day: Level 2 severe storm risk moves to Wake and Durham counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s by mid-day on Friday, but a cold front this weekend will bring with it the risk of severe storms.

The front is expected to bring scattered showers and isolated storms. There is a level 2 risk of severe storms along Interstate 95 and a level 1 risk from the Triangle to the west.

There is growing concern for an all-hazards threat, but this mainly appears to be north and east of the Triangle. We're likely to be looking at some impressive rainfall rates once again and this month's trend of feast or famine in terms of rainfall (over 5" of RDU's 5.21" so far have come across just three days) should continue before rain pulls eastward by the evening, leaving clearing skies and a cooler, drier night.

Timing

Scattered showers and storms could happen in late morning and last into the early evening. Another round of downpours with more clouds than sun should be expected in the afternoon and evening in certain areas around 3-4 p.m. By 8-9 p.m. the storms and clouds should move out of our area.

There is a level 2 risk of severe storms for parts of the Triangle.

The storms could impact the North Carolina's biggest craft beer festival taking place in Raleigh on Saturday. Brewgaloo is in downtown Raleigh this weekend and Saturday's festivities are scheduled to take place from 12-8 p.m.