Heavy police presence after woman shot in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police are investigating after a woman was shot at Heather Park Drive and Dartmouth Glen Drive.

Police said the woman was shot in the shoulder and sustained what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is using a K9 in an effort to track the suspect.

Little information was released about the suspect, who was described as a man wearing a blue jacket with the hood up and armed with a handgun.

Investigators recovered at least six to seven casings at the scene, GPD said.

