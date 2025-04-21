Catholic community in Raleigh mourns, share memories of Pope Francis: 'Big loss'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Profound grief and disbelief are felt throughout the Roman Catholic community following the passing of Pope Francis. Parishioners at Sacred Heart Catholic Church reacted to his death.

"It's a big loss to our community and to the world," said Francoise LaPierre.

Alyssa Pitstick described Pope Francis' passing as the loss of a family member.

"It's kind of odd, but amazing time that he would die just right after Easter because Easter reminds us that all of us are going to die at some point and all of us need a savior," said Pitstick.

The news came as a shock for Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama.

"I was trying to kiss his ring and he didn't like that. He liked to shake hands. That way of shaking hands was a way of trying to warm you," said Bishop Zarama.

He said the Pope was kind enough to leave a message for his mother.

"That's beautiful. It's a way in which he is not above. He's equal and he's concerned about your needs. He's not ignoring you as a person. It's not an official meeting. It's a meeting heart to heart," he said.

In 2013, Pope Francis made national headlines when he said, 'If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?' In 2023, the Pope signed off on allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. It was a radical change in the Vatican's policy.

"The leadership that he showed us was the leadership of Jesus Christ himself," said Zarama. "Jesus was criticized exactly for the same reason. Why are you having dinner with sinners?"

The Pope was known for his stance on many social issues including immigration, particularly the rights of migrants and encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccination, calling it an act of love.

Bishop Zarama said the Pope understood that it was important to love all people. He said Pope Francis' legacy will be one of the world will never forget.

"He knew that he needs the prayers of us to help him fulfill his mission," he said.

Equality North Carolina released this statement to Eyewitness News:

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic community as it mourns the loss of Pope Francis. As the Catholic Church looks ahead, we hope it chooses a leader who will continue to advance the work of compassion, justice, and inclusion.

This transition offers an opportunity for the Church to reaffirm its commitment to love, equity, and the dignity of every person, especially those who have long been marginalized. We remain steadfast in solidarity with all people of faith who envision a more inclusive future.

At Equality North Carolina, we know that inclusion within faith institutions can be life-saving for LGBTQ+ people. We remain committed to working alongside faith communities to build a world where all are genuinely welcomed.

Belmont Abbey College is the only Catholic college in North Carolina. It released this statement to Eyewitness News:

This second day of the Easter Octave has brought the sad news of the death of Pope Francis. Easter is, however, a blessed time for Pope Francis to complete his service and go home to the Lord.

Please join our monastic community in praying for Pope Francis and in giving thanks for his life of service to the Church as a consecrated religious, priest, bishop and, ultimately, as chief pastor of Christ's flock. Pope Francis will be remembered each day at the Conventual Mass and at Vespers during the Easter Octave, and the Conventual Mass on Monday, April 28, will be the Mass for the Death of a Pope.